Christine Lowe Dye

A native of Mountain City, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Cassie Stamper Lowe. Mrs. Dye was a member of Princeton Freewill Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was strong in her faith and always worried about everyone else, putting others before herself. Mrs. Dye was a loving mother to four sons and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dye was preceded in death by a son, David Dye; sister, Irene Hicks; and her previous husband, M.J. Dye, Jr.

Survivors include three sons, Roger Dye and wife Regina, Gray, Michael Dye and wife Tonia, Jonesborough, and Danny Dye and wife Kris, Greeneville, TN; Eleven Grandchildren; Twelve Great Grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Hicks, Mountain City and Bonita West, Piney Flats. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Dye will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 4, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Arden Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday from Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Roger Dye, Michael Dye, Sr., Danny Dye, Michael Dye, Jr., Greg Devoti, and Danny Richard Dye. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Dye family. (423) 928-6111