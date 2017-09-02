I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith:

ELIZABETHTON - Annie Nell Jones Crowe, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Jackson County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James Leonard & Ethel Fox Jones. She had lived most of her life in Elizabethton. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Crowe was a member of the Roan Street Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Geneva Humphrey and Helen Wooten and three brothers: James L. Jones, Jr., Alex Jones and Grover Jones.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Carl Edgar Crowe. One Son: Timothy C. Crowe, Sr., Elizabethton. A Granddaughter: Tasha Leann Crowe , A Grandson: Timothy C. (T.J.) Crowe, Jr. and wife Rustie Crowe Great Grandchildren: Nicholas Zane Loveless, Carl Wayne Loveless, , Makaylah Crowe and Jaykob Crowe. Five Sisters: Ruby L. Cabe, Franklin, North Carolina, Evelyn Sheffield & husband Clark, Webster, North Carolina, Mildred Conner, Brevard, North Carolina, Bessie Cogdill & husband Doyle, Webster, North Carolina and Christine Swanson & husband Marvin, Locust, North Carolina, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Shane Nivens, Pastor Ken Bewley and Pastor Lee Hunt officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Jaykob Crowe, Carl Wayne Loveless, Makaylah Crowe, Timothy C. Crowe, Jr., Vince Phipps, Jimmy Brewer, Charles Price, Len Jones and Nicholas Loveless. Honorary Pallbearers will be Her Church Family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crowe family.