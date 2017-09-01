Samantha Tidwell Lovelace

She was a loving Mother to Jessica Lovelace, of Johnson City and devoted Partner to Pam Ratliff, also of Johnson City.

In addition to Jessica and Pam, Samantha leaves behind a large family: Mother, Ann Tidwell of Jacksonville FL; Father and Mother, Jim and Kathy Tidwell of Limestone TN; Brother, Eric (and Traci) Tidwell of Clermont FL; Sister, Devon Hensley of Afton TN; Brother, Matt (and Leah) Tidwell of Limestone TN; and Sister, Brandi (and Justin) Kirkland of Cary, North Carolina; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and numerous special friends especially, Jason Slater. Her favorite sayings were "Huh?" And "I Know, I Know". Her brother says that she also invented the Question mark and once toured with the rock band KISS. She also made an awesome batch of molasses cookies.

The family will receive friends during a 2-hour visitation from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, September 3rd at Snyder Funeral Home (5913 Kingsport Highway, Gray, TN). The visitation will be followed, at 4 PM, by a memorial service with Pastor Susan Lankford of Elizabeth Chapel UMC in Bristol officiating.

