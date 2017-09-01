Mrs. June Evelyn Erwin

Mrs. Erwin was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Horace Greeley & Lena Lacy Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin “Doc” Erwin, sisters, Francis Shipley Miller, Clarice Gray and Gwen Curtis and a brother, Greeley Clark.

She was a member of Central Christian Church of Jonesborough and attended Boones Creek Christian Church.

Mrs. Erwin loved reading, watching her westerns, gospel programs, flowers and family dinners.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine Erwin Ferguson & Mike and Sherrie Erwin Baskette & Thomas; grandchildren, Stacey Stalcup (Kristin), Andrew Ferguson (Maci), Hannah Ferguson and Zachary Baskette; great-granddaughter, Josie Elaine Stalcup; special niece and nephew, Becky Pickering (Mack) and Kenneth Curtis; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Johnson City Medical Center ICU 2800th floor and her caregiver, Melissa Painter for the wonderful care given to our mother.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. W. Edward Fine officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, September 4, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stacey Stalcup, Andrew Ferguson, Thomas Baskette, Mike Ferguson, Jason Pickering and Jacob Good.

Condolences may be sent to the Erwin family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821