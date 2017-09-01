Jamie Berry

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters. Jamie was employed in restaurant management and he loved sports, history and reading. He also followed NASCAR especially Mark Martin, St. Louis Cardinals, Penn State football and was a life-long fan of the Washington Redskins. Those left to cherish his memory include three sisters, Denise Dixon, of Acworth, GA, Ladora Lockett, of Littleborough, England and Rebecca Berry, of the home; two nieces, Jillian Dixon, of Acworth, GA and Willow Lockett, of England; and one nephew, Benjamin Locket, also of England.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, 2017 in the Fireside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Carter County Humane Society, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.