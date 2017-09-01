logo

James Fenton Sherrill, Jr. (Jim)

James Fenton Sherrill, Jr. (Jim), 64 of Elizabethton, TN passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2017. Jim served his community as a police officer in Lakeworth, FL and Johnson City, TN. He is preceded in death by his father, James Fenton Sherrill, Sr.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Sherrill, Johnson City, TN; Son James F. Sherrill III and wife Michelle, of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his brother, Lynn Sherrill, Elizabethton, TN and sister LuAnn Presson and husband Doug; two nephews Cole and Banks all of Johnson City, TN and special friend Betsey Geagley of Elizabethton, TN.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at Poplar Grove Baptist Church Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN on Monday, September 4th, 2017 at 6p.m.

