Eula Mae Brown Hurt

Eula was an awesome “Prayer Warrior”. She attended Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Johnson City, where her son Curtis is the Pastor. Eula worked in retail for JC Penney for forty six years. Everyone who met her knew she was an excellent cook and we’ll all miss her chicken and dumplings.

In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Hurt, Sr., her sister, Mary Francis Poarch, and her brother, Ralph Brown, Jr.

Those left to cherish Eula’s memory include her children: Kathy D. Wolfe, Belinda Carol Light (Tikey), and Curtis L. Hurt, Jr. (Teri); sister, Louise Rexie Giles, brothers: Earl Brown, and Glenn Brown; grandchildren: Ashley Lewis (Buddy), Brittney McGuire (Josh), McKenzi McEwen (Tyler), Michael Wolfe (Julie); ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Eula’s Life at 7:00 pm at Grace Free Will Baptist Church with her son, Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Jackie Cole officiating. Active pallbearers will be Tyler McEwen, Buddy Lewis, Josh McGuire, Dillon Wolfe, Michael Wolfe, and Scott Emert. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 pm on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank you and Love to a lady whose heart is bigger than she is; Sara Greer has always been there for this family and loving our Mom since January. She was always there when we have needed her. Mom loved you very much and the entire family does also. We would also like to thank the 2300 nursing staff at the Johnson City Medical Center, Pam and Abby Ditto, Molly and her sister, at skilled nursing, Karen Gingras and the Therapy staff @ Unicoi Transitional Care.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhomecom . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hurt family.