Dr. Harold Stout

Coach Stout was born in Elizabethton to the late John and Lela Stout. He graduated from Elizabethton High School and had a successful college baseball and basketball career at East Tennessee State University. He completed his Masters in Education from the University of Tennessee in 1959 and his Doctorate in Education from ETSU in 1974. Coach Stout was the head baseball coach at Milligan College for 24 years and at ETSU for 7 years. He had an outstanding and highly accomplished coaching career. Coach Stout made a significant impact on many young men throughout the years by teaching them the value of faith, hard work, sportsmanship and pride.

Coach Stout was also an educator and taught at the College and High School level for over 40 years.

He was also a great father, husband and friend to many people in the East Tennessee community. He loved his family, his church, the game of baseball and his roses. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie and her daughters Paulette, Dena and Donna, son Tony and his wife Lisa and daughters Kendall and Kailee, daughter Anlyn Hughes and her husband John and daughter Stephanie Sibley. He is also survived by his sister Geraldine Kindelon and her sons Al and Nathan Wallace and nieces Nancy Turley and Teri Neil.

Preceded in death by brothers Willard and John Stout and wife Millicent Combs Stout.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN on Sunday September 3rd at 2:00 pm. Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12 p.m. to time of service. The Active Pallbearers are: Tony Mitchell, Derek Carrier, Buff Walker, Gary Walker, Mike Cline, Danny Clark, David Brown, and Bruce Perry. Honorary Pallbearers are: Mark Fox, Eddie Pless , Joe McClain, Paul Stout, Dick Ryan, Richard Vanhuss, Jimmy Ensor, Ed Alexander, Yogi Bowers and Mark Hill. Interment will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Friends may also visit at his residence.

Charitable donations should be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

FCA, Attn: Steve McAuley, PO Box 3570, Johnson City, TN 37602-3570

Telephone: (423) 306-4889 Email: smcauley@fca.org

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stout Family