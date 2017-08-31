Sergeant Eugene “Gene” Creasy

Mr. Creasy was born in Washington County a son of the late Ben and Blanche Cloyd Creasy.

Gene served his county in the U.S. Air Force as an Airborne Radio Operator on refueling tankers.

He retired form Eastman Chemical with over 30 years of service.

Gene was a long-distance runner winning many races and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons David Creasy and Danny Creasy; daughter Debra Dirickson; brother, Earl Creasy; sister, Virginia Jones; and grandchildren Allan Creasy, David Creasy and Alicia Adams.

A graveside service for Mr. Creasy will be held Sunday, September 3, 2017, 2:00 PM at McCarty Cemetery with Pastor Billy Rhines officiating.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Creasy, Michael Creasy, David Creasy, Jr. and Stephen Roberts.

Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are requested to meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 1:30 PM.

Condolences may be made to the Creasy family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

