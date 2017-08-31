Rose Mary Dexter

She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Clive A. and Marie V. McKee Broyles, Sr.

Rose was a former clerk for Fingerhut.

She was a member of Piney Flats United Methodist Church but had been attending Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Rose loved horses, Australian shepherds, music and softball.

Survivors include: her husband, Stephen Dexter of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Devona and James Jessee of Johnson City, Rebecca and Aaron Dickenson of Bluff City; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Charles and Nancy Broyles of Johnson City, Billy and Dianne Broyles, Roy Broyles and Clive “Brogie” Broyles all of Piney Flats; five sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joyce Combs of Bluff City, Jane Cross of Johnson City, Betty Musick of Bluff City, Beulah and Bob Fenbert of Smyrna and Connie and Jerry Hoss of Elizabethton; six grandchildren, Shane, Hannah, Xander, Daniel, Jonathan and Piper; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Edgefield United Methodist Church from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service is to follow at 1:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Estelle Williams. A committal service will follow in Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Active pallbearers will be: Mike Combs, Curt Horner, Jeff McKee, David Casasola, Bobby Hudson, and Terry Whitaker. Alternates will be: Jody Phillips and Tom Hodge.

In lieu of flowers: memorials may be made to, Edgefield UMC (Church Choir), 745 N. Pickens Bridge Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Memories and condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City is serving the Dexter family. (423) 282-1521