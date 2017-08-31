Donald Brown Canestrari

He was preceded in death by parents, James and Jewel Brown Canestrari, Memphis, Tenn.; brother, James Kenneth Canestrari (Margaret), Memphis; and brother, Rev. Gene Edwin Canestrari, Jackson, Tenn.

Canestrari was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Memphis. A veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, he served in radio communication during the Korean War. Afterward, Canestrari finished his education at the Keegan Technical Institute, Memphis. He worked for Texas Gas Transmission Corporation in Greenville, Miss., and Memphis, retiring as communications specialist/supervisor and union officer after 43 years’ service.

An avid advocate for Scouting, Canestrari served as scoutmaster for Troop 62, Greenville, and Troop 30, Memphis; both sons and a grandson are Eagle Scouts. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC), Greenville; Whitehaven UMC and First UMC, Memphis; and Munsey Memorial UMC, Johnson City. He was chairman of the board of The Wesley School, Memphis.

Canestrari played tenor saxophone and clarinet in high school and jazz band. He also played for River City Community Concert Band of Memphis 10 years and Johnson City Community Concert Band six years. During 20 years living in Germantown, Tenn., he was active in Germantown Kiwanis Club, serving as president and assistant to the secretary. For his dedicated service, Canestrari received highest International Kiwanis Club awards: Tablet of Honor and Hixson Award. He was also Kiwanian of the Year.

Canestrari is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jane Cargile Canestrari. He also leaves behind their son, David Warren Canestrari, Madison, Ala.; daughter, Nancy Canestrari Williams (Dr. Mark Williams), Johnson City; and son, James Arthur Canestrari (Karie) of Signal Mountain, Tenn. Grandchildren include Stephanie Higgins Deemer (John), Athens, Ala.; Wesley Morgan Canestrari (Caroline); Angela Canestrari Moore (Andrew), Franklin, Tenn; James Paul Canestrari, Knoxville, Tenn.; Elizabeth Cargile Williams, Bloomington, In.; and Alexei Matthews Tretyak Williams, Johnson City; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Bentley Deemer, Athens. Extended family include brother-in-law Charles H. Cargile (Rosie Lee), Kingston, Tenn.; nephew Douglas Canestrari (Jenni), Knoxville; and niece, Amy Canestrari Manfra (John), Enterprise, Ala.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, Munsey Memorial sanctuary, 201 S. Roan Street, visitation 2-4 p.m., memorial celebration 4 p.m., Rev. Mark Gooden officiating. Morris-Baker Funeral Home has arrangements. Interment will be private family ceremony later, Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to Franklin Woods Community Hospital staff and Johnson City Internal Medicine Associates physicians for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hands of Christ medical mission in Honduras, c/o P. O. Box 1252, Franklin, Tenn. 37065; Munsey Memorial UMC; or charity of donor’s choice.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Canestrari family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Canestrari family. (423) 282-1521