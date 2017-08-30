James F. “Jim” Good, Jr.

Born to the late Daisy Bryant Good and James Franklin Good, Sr., on December 5, 1937, he was an alumnus of East Tennessee State University and Science Hill High School. Mr. Good began his career as an English teacher at Science Hill High School, Johnson City, and Farragut High School in Knoxville, TN before entering public service with the U.S. Dept. Veteran’s Affairs, Office of Personnel Management, in St. Louis, MO; Columbia, SC; and finally, in Washington D.C. Upon retirement, he returned to Johnson City. Also a talented performer, he led the Science Hill High School band as drum major, as well as acted in and directed plays for the Johnson City “Little Theatre”, most memorably Bye-Bye Birdie and Hello Dolly. Mr. Good also excelled in the art of friendship and maintained a superb sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Good was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Good Brinkley and Emma Elizabeth Good, niece Salli Brinkley Cunningham and close friend Jan Hart Feazel. He is survived by his brother-in-law Rudolph Brinkley; niece Liz Ziemann; great nieces and nephews, Saleh Winn (Isreal), Christopher Menerick (Amy), Tess Menerick-Ziemann; and great-great nieces and nephews Laura Menerick, Julia Menerick, Aiden Winn and Owen Winn.

Close friends and honorary pallbearers include Eric Ruhm, Chester Blankenship (Carol), and George “Skip” Oldham III (Claire). Mr. Good was a member of First United Methodist Church and also attended Wesley Memorial UMC. Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, September 1 at Morris Baker Funeral Home with services to follow, officiated by Rev. “Jane” Taylor. Committal services will be held directly afterward at Monte Vista Cemetery. Morris-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

