Charlsie Mae Ottinger Hawk

Mrs. Hawk was born in Newport, Tennessee, in 1916, the daughter of the late C.H. and Bessie Bowers Ottinger. She was a 1935 graduate of Parrottsville High School. In 1936, she married the late Gregg A. Hawk and moved from Cocke County to Greene County, where she resided until the fall of 1986. They spent the latter years of their retirement in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was a talented homemaker and a farmer’s wife.

Mrs. Hawk was the oldest member of Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, having been a member there for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hawk was predeceased by a daughter and son-in-law: Dr. Ginger Hawk Rutherford and husband, Frank E. Rutherford; three brothers: Glenn Ottinger, John B. Ottinger, and Willis (Bill) Ottinger; two sisters: Luster LaFollette and Blanche Ottinger; and five sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Gail Hawk Whittamore husband Don B. Whittamore of Johnson City, Tennessee; one grandson: Chad A. Whittamore of Piney Flats, Tennessee; two step-grandchildren: Dr. Jill Rutherford Smith of Birmingham, Alabama and Jeb Rutherford of Ohio; one great step-grandson: Samuel Rutherford of Ohio; one sister: Joan Birdwell of Johnson City, Tennessee; and one brother: Trent Ottinger of Parrottsville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville, Tennessee on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will immediately follow with Rev. Jeff Neikirk officiating.

Interment will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Greeneville, Tennessee.

Active pallbearers will be her nephews: Dallas Ottinger, Hubert Ottinger, Charley Birdwell, Allen Ottinger, Johnny C. Ottinger, and Robert Ottinger. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church, 4850 West Allen’s Bridge Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dykes and the staff of Johnson City Internal Medicine, Amedisys (Hospice), Mudge Doran, who gave Charlsie many hours of loving care, and family and friends for their support and kindness.

