Wayne W. Taylor

A lifelong native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Andrew and Birdie Tipton Taylor. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Taylor enjoyed farming. He loved his tractors and working with cattle

In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his daughter, Terresa Dawn Taylor; a brother, Guy Taylor.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lou Ellen Taylor; son Andy Taylor and wife Martha; a daughter, Connie Thomas; three grandchildren, Adrienne Taylor, Stephaine Taylor Morelock, and Taylor M. Thomas; two great grandchildren, Melanie Morelock and Greyson Morelock; a brother, Carroll Doug Taylor, all of Johnson City. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Taylor will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, September 1, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 until 1:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Erwin Healthcare for their wonderful care of Mr. Taylor.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Taylor family. (423) 928-6111