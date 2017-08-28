The son of the late James Paul Fitzgerald and Roselee Gray Fitzgerald, James was a native and resident of Washington County. A self employed plumber he was a member of Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575 and belonged to the Jericho Shrine Temple. James loved the outdoors, especially hunting and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents James is preceded in death by his first wife Deborah Jean Elliot Fitzgerald and a sister Deanna Diane Fitzgerald.

Surviving include his wife Subrina Fitzgerald of the home, Daughters, Amber Fitzgerald Walden and husband James of Limestone, Jessica Fitzgerald of Gray, sister Sandy Hallenbeck and husband Gerald of Piney Flats, grandchildren Wyatt Walden, Stella Rose Elliot Fitzgerald, several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel .

Entombment service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Washington County Memory Gardens .

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to James Paul Fitzgerald II funeral c/o Gray Funeral Home 132 Chapel Street Gray TN. 37615.

