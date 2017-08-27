JONESBOROUGH - Patrick Ray Littleton, 54, of Jonesborough passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and son of Carroll “Gene” Littleton and the late Helen Street Littleton.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Mae Littleton.

Patrick proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was currently serving as Chief Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Patrick was a loving father and friend to everyone who met him. He was an extremely hard worker.

Those left to cherish Patrick’s memory include his sons: Joshua Littleton, of Simi Valley, CA, Jeremy Littleton and his wife Briona, of Gray; sister, Karen Hampton and her husband Doug, brothers: Jamie Littleton and his wife Sheila, Darren Littleton and his wife Michelle; his significant other and her children: Rhonda McMullen, Brandi Lewis and her husband Matthew, Logan McMullen; grandchildren: Elysha, Cooper, and Kinsley; the mother of his two sons, Robin Littleton, special friends: Ed Graybeal, Mark Page, Leighta Laitinen, and all his “boys”; several nieces and nephews, and his special K-9 little buddy, “Alfie”.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Patrick’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Donnie Reagan officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service with full Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesborough. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Littleton family.