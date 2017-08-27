Dusty R. Barnett

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, T.J. Scialabba, and two other brothers.

Dusty enjoyed Science Hill Football, U.T., Virginia Tech, and the Pittsburg Steelers. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Ruben. Dusty also enjoyed working and being around people. Dusty’s passion was his career. He was a retired franchise operating partner at Papa John’s Pizza. He served in the capacity of supervisor and manager but most important he was a mentor and friend to his co-workers. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Those left to cherish Dusty’s memory include his wife of twenty nine years, Michelle Nottingham Barnett, his son, Christopher Barnett, his brothers, Mark and Mike, his sisters, Kim and Jeanie, and his four legged friend, Ruben.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Dusty’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Andrew Stuebs officiating.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Animal Shelter of your choice or to any Veterans charity.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Barnett family.