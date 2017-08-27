Cathy Draper Howell

She was born in Bristol, VA, July 16, 1952 to Delmar Ketron Draper and Iris Mumpower Draper. She graduated from John S. Battle High School in 1970 and went on to hold multiple administrative positions with Sammons and Charter Communications in Johnson City and Kingsport, TN.

She was a member of Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Madisonville, TN. and a former member or Beech Grove Methodist Church. Cathy and her late husband, James “Buddy” Howell ,together had a singing ministry before her illness, singing gospel hymns and sharing their faith in nursing homes throughout the Madisonville/Sweetwater, TN. area.

Along with her father, Delmar Ketron Draper she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Dunford, Sr., and her second husband, James “Buddy” Howell.

She is survived by her mother, Iris Mumpower Draper of Bristol, VA, her only daughter, Michelle Dunford Nieves and husband, Jimmy of New York City, NY; step-sons, Charles Dunford, Jr. and wife, Cindy of Martinsville, VA, David Dunford and wife, Trinh of Centerville, VA; sister, Sharon Eads and husband, Glen of Bristol, VA; brother, Mark Draper and wife, Emily of Bristol, VA, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Cathy will always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and especially for her kind, giving heart and sincere love of the Lord.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Glen Eads, Ike Anderson, Nehemiah Draper, Roger Brown, Mark Schafer, David Sims, Doug Sims and Larry Wright. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 475 Island Road, Bristol, VA. 24201

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Howell