Nita Matson Milam

A native of Johnson City, Nita was a graduate of Science Hill High School and Milligan College. In 1948, she married Thomas R. Milam and moved to Kingsport. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Nita was passionate about teaching and began her career in Sullivan County Schools. In 1959, She began her tenure in Kingsport City Schools. After her retirement, she returned as a substitute teacher and volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School.

Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Della Matson; husband, Thomas R. Milam; and siblings, Mallie Mercer, Mildred Boyd, Helen Blevins, Tommy Matson, Jimmy Matson and Mary Fann.

Survivors include her children, Matson Milam and wife Sandi of Johnson City, TN, Melissa Blanton and husband Mike of Canton, GA, Mindy Dixon and husband Mike of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Miranda Davis and husband Chad, Joseph Wade and wife Kylie, Michelle Blanton Graham and husband Jordan, John Thomas Blanton, and Taylor, Kaitlyn and Parker Dixon; great grandchildren, Logan, Cory, Riley and Hudson; sister in law, Yvonne Matson; special nieces and nephews; and several close friends.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Monday, August 28, 2017. Honorary pallbearers will be John Thomas Blanton, Taylor Dixon, Logan Milam, Cory Hill, Parker Dixon and Roger Ramsey.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017, in the sanctuary of First Broad Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. Eulogy by Jon Cleary.

Those wishing to visit the family may come to the family home at any time or attend the reception immediately following the memorial service at the church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Nita’s caregivers: Pandora, Charloe, Linda, Dani, Renya, Carleen, and Shannon as well as Amedisys hospice for their loving care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

