Miles Kelly Head

Mr. Head was born in Hawkins County, in the Beech Creek community. He lived in Washington County most of his life.

He was the son of the late Newton and Mary Belle Benton Head. He was also preceded in death by brothers Willard, Cecil, and Kedrick Head; and sisters Ruby Head, Marie Fields, and Julia Head.

He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1993 after 29 years of service.

Kelly is survived by his wife of 61 years, Minnie Ruth Hensley Head; son Michael Head, of Jonesborough; daughter, Sharon Laws of Telford; three grandchildren, Melissa (Dusty) Pearson of Elizabethton, Stephanie (Derek) Pearson, of Elizabethton, and Eric Laws, of Telford; six great-grandchildren, Shyann, Dusty, Easton, Dixie, and Drake, and Jada Pearson all of Elizabethton; two sisters, Rosie Caldwell of Greeneville, and Bonnie DeSaultes of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Verlin Head of Rockford, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Head will be conducted Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 3:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Don Hilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow the funeral at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Waddell, Jeff Waddell, Jimmy Martin, Monte Archer, James “Rick” Archer, and Jim Rogers.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Blue Ridge Medicine of Johnson City and Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton for their loving care of Kelly.

Condolences may be made to the Head family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821