Larry Wayne Honeycutt

He was the beloved son of the late Doss and Shirley Honeycutt.

Larry was a Vietnam veteran and served in the 3rd armored and truck division.

He worked for Rainbow Bakery for 23 years, Washington county Sheriff’s Department for 10 years and drove fro W.W. Cab Company for 10 years.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Wayne Honeycutt.

Survivors include: three children, Janet “Jhnel” Shipley, Lisa Honeycutt and Jacob Honeycutt; one grandchild, Xander Shipley; four siblings, Ginger Banks, Roger Honeycutt, Angela Cole and “Lil’ Sis” Kimberly Dawson; one special niece, Ginny Abraham; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Larry Honeycutt will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, August 28, 2017, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:30 AM Tuesday to go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside services. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Honeycutt family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Honeycutt family. (423) 282-1521