Jill G. Zinnanti, 81, passed away at her home on Friday, August, 25, 2017. She was born in Queens, New York, to the late Rudolph and Concetta (Paradiso) Marmero.

Jill grew up in Valley Stream, NY. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Jill lived in Hawaii, Montana, and Jonesborough, TN, before settling in Morrisville, NC. Jill enjoyed the variety of occupations that she pursued, including teaching religion classes, substitute teaching, and administrative assistant for several churches.

Jill is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joe Zinnanti; sons Mark (Linda) Zinnanti of Telford, TN; Chet (Becky) Zinnanti of Jonesborough, TN; daughter Jodi Zinnanti of Cary, NC; brother John Marmero (Maureen); sister Rita Carini; grandchildren Nicholas Zinnanti, Erin Zinnanti, and Beth Zinnanti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jill is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Witte.

Jill will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring friend. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Transitions LifeCare.

A funeral mass to honor Jill’s life will be held at St. Michael’s The Archangel Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd, Cary, NC, on August 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.