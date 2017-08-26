A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. and Ida Campbell Crumley. Mrs. Shouse was a LPN who worked in a private duty setting at St. Elizabeth Hospital and at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was one of the first nurses to work in the ICU and CCU units at the hospital. Mrs. Shouse began her career in nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital and ended her time there at Ivy Hall Nursing Home when she passed. She was a member of Elizabethton Church of Christ. Mrs. Shouse enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Shouse; sisters, Dorothy Vance, Mary Collins, Lela Kirk, Edna Fair and Hildred Hodge and brothers, Gilbert Crumley, Paul Crumley, Joe Crumley and George Crumley. Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Judy Boone and husband Dean, Elizabethton; sons, David Shouse and wife Linda and Mike Shouse and wife Debbie, all of Elizabethton; grandchildren, Donna Harrell and husband Jim, Gena Byrd and husband Anthony, David Shouse Jr. and wife Stephani and Michael J. Shouse and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Devin Byrd, Tiffani Shouse, Dalton Shouse, Danika Byrd and Hadley Shouse; sisters, Virginia “Jean” McQueen and husband Ivan, Elizabethton and Joyce Tiffany, Durham, NC and a sister-in-law, Jackie Crumley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Frances “Bobbie” Shouse will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, August 28, 2017 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Eddy Craft, minister officiating. Mr. Michael J. Shouse will give the eulogy. Music will be under the direction of Linda Shouse, soloist and Cathy Wilson, pianist. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday prior to the service or at the residence of her daughter, Judy Boone, at any time.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Michael J. Shouse, Jim Harrell, David Shouse Jr., Devin Byrd, Steve Roberts, Glen McQueen, Bobby Bullock and Bob Crumley. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Crumley, Harvey Buck, Chad Salyer, Bob Tiffany, Brian Tiffany, Alex Arlington, Tyler Malone, Ivan McQueen, Dr. Jonathan Bremer, Dr. David Fenner, Willie Holsclaw, Philip Lambert and Dean Boone. Everyone will meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Building Fund, Elizabethton Church of Christ, 137 C Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to thank Judy Deloach and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, especially her many CNA’s that she had over the years, plus her nurses Lisa Jones and Kristi Allen. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Shouse family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.