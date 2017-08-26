ELIZABETHTON - Christopher Paul “Chris” Gouge, 33, Elizabethton passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. Born December 8, 1983 in Johnson City, he had lived his entire life in Elizabethton. He was preceded in death by his mother: Melba Jean Miller Gouge, August 15, 2014. He loved watching wrestling. Chris attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, Hampton.

Survivors include his father: Paul Gouge. A Sister: Azure Gouge. His niece: Mikena Blackwell. Several uncles & aunts including a special uncle: Eugene Gouge.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Brandon Young officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. D.L. Hopson. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

We love Dr. Pennington for always taking such good care of Chris.

