Mr. Wine was a native of Washington County who had lived all of his life in Gray. He was the son of the late George Robert Wine and Lula Harwood Wine. In addition to his parent’s, his loving wife, Dorothy Lynn Wine, two brothers, John I. Wine and Samuel Wine, and one daughter, Gladys Deremer, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Wine was a farmer and a member of the Boones Creek Christian Church. Before joining Boones Creek Christian Church, he was a member of Hales Chapel Christian Church for many years. There he served as Elder and Sunday School Superintendent.

Survivors include: two sons, David Wine and his wife Kathi of Gray and George Wine and his wife Karen of Gray; two daughters, Phyllis Potter and her husband Ron of Cleveland, Tn., and Martha Love and her husband Jimmy of Gray; one son-in-law, Dan Deremer of Seymour, Tn., two sisters, Betty Light of Gray and Evelyn Bowman of Bowmantown; six grandchildren, Scott Wine and his wife Bridgett, Drew Wine, Amber Montgomery and her husband Clayton, Amy Ramsey and her husband Biff, Benjamin Deremer and Annie Love; great-grandchildren Addison and Brock Montgomery, and Riley and Ryane Ramsey.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7PM Monday August 28, 2017 with the funeral service for Mr. Billy Joe Wine immediately following at 7 PM in the Boones Creek Christian Church. David Clark, Minister, Pastor Ed Hayes and Clint Andrews, Minister will officiate. A service of entombment will be conducted at 10 AM Tuesday in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be: Scott Wine, Drew Wine, Ron Potter, Dan Deremer, Benjamin Deremer, Jimmy Love and Clayton Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be: Jim Slagle, Richard “Pee Wee” Hall, Benji Bowman, Stephen Wine, Bruce Wine, family and friends are requested to meet at the church by 9:15 AM Tuesday to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 Wiesgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 and American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Rd., Suite 6, PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Wine family via www.morrisbaker.com.

