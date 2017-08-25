Sierra was born in Crossnore, North Carolina on July 17, 1990 to Sheri Dawn Davis Miller, of Kingsport and the late Farrell Ray Perkins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Brenda Perkins; her maternal grandfathers, Ronnie Davis and Lonnie Turner; an uncle, Kenny Ervin; and an aunt, Audrey Shell.

Sierra was a 2008 graduate of Avery County High School and was a member of Gap Creek Christian Church. She loved children, animals and the outdoors.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Sheri Miller and husband Travis, of Kingsport; her daughter, Maddy Mae Hillman, of Bristol, VA; her sister, Kaytlynn Miller, of Kingsport; her granny, who delivered her, Amelia Turner, of the home; two uncles, Eric Davis and wife Donna, of South Carolina and Craig Perkins, of Roan Mountain; five cousins, Phillip Davis, Devin Davis, Brandon Davis and Leah Davis, all of South Carolina and Matthew Perkins, of North Carolina; her god parents, Eddie and Penny McMahan, of Elizabethton; one aunt, Wendy Fields, of North Carolina; and her very special friends, Kaye Forester and Brandy Hillman. Also surviving are several distant cousins, aunts and uncles.

A gathering of remembrance for Sierra Danielle “Dani” Perkins will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Ken Overdorf, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Bobby McGee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday; or at the home of her granny, Amelia Turner, 191 Fish Springs Road, Lot #60, Hampton at other times.

A private disposition will be conducted at a later date.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the family to help with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.