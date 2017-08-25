Shirley was born in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Claude and Pauline Shelton Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rev. Roy Jenkins, Polly Grindstaff, Wayne Jenkins and Carol Lee Jenkins.

Shirley had worked in food service and was of the Freewill Baptist faith. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed country music, gardening and cooking.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 49 years, Ray Lawrence Clemons, Sr.; four children, David Clemons, of Elizabethton, Bobby Ward, of Richmond, KY, Ray L. Clemons, Jr., of Johnson City, and Billy Clemons; three grandchildren, Ryan Clemons, of Hampton Delaney Ward and Reilly Ward, both of Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Shirley Joan Jenkins Clemons will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Tuesday.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Signature Health Care of Elizabethton Rehab and Wellness Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital for the care given to Shirley during her illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Clemons family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.