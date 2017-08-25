Mrs. Tammy Oliver

Tammy was born on July 2, 1966, in Kingsport, TN, to LaDonna Gail Vaughn Davenport and the late George Eddie Davenport. Tammy lived in Gray for many years, and had lived in Jonesborough for the past 7 years.

Tammy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her father, Tammy was preceded in death by a special nephew, Jessie Crain.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her husband Louis “Duayne” Oliver; a daughter, Laura & husband Daniel Russell; two sons, Steven and Joshua Oliver; three sisters, Cheryl & Jimmy Crain, Lorrie Singleton, and Robin & Jamie Hopson; as well as 10 grandchildren, and several nieces.

Receiving of friends will be announced online at a later date.

