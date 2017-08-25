She was born on August 3, 1921 to the late Daniel and Ada Proffitt Grindstaff. In addition to her parents, Leta was preceeded in death by her husband of 74 years, Herbert Lewis, who passed away November 12, 2016; brothers: Edward Grindstaff of Mountain City and Thomas Grindstaff of Lexington, NC; sisters: Myrtle Forrester and Lena Garland, both of Mountain City and son-in-law, Jim Dugger of Kingsport.

Leta was a graduate of Watauga Academy in Old Butler and the oldest member of Midway Baptist Church of Butler, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Evelyn Dugger of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Layne Dugger and his wife Dianne; special great granddaughters, Reagan and Delaney Dugger, all of Windermere, FL; special nieces, Kathy G. Hinkle of Lexington, NC and Diane Hazelwood of VA; SPECIAL NIEGHBORS: Christal and Greg and Carolyn and Raymond and many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Thompson and Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating. Special music will be provided by Tyler Thompson. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Larry Grindstaff (cousin), Larry Grindstaff (friend), Mack Holloway, Raymond Cress, Doyle Tester, Carl Trivett and Greg Pope.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Butler Museum, PO Box 261, Butler, TN 37640.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Staff and Nurses on the 6th Floor at Holston Valley Hospital and Hospice Staff at Wilcox Hall.

The family of Leta Grindstaff Lewis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.