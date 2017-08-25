Eddie is survived by his daughters, Dylett Salazar and Alayna Miranda, and son-in-law Alberto Salazar. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren (Jordan Miranda, Austin, Gavin, Connor, Bella, and Analise Broadwater, and Ewan, Satine, and Landon Salazar), 1 great-granddaughter (Ava Miranda), and 5 loving sisters. Eddie was preceded on his journey by both of his mothers, his father, and his younger brother.

At this time no memorial services are planned, however, the family welcomes and appreciates all thoughts and well wishes.