Settie Main Garland

She was a lifelong resident of Shady Valley, TN and was a daughter of the late Matt and Hazel Main. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Garland; a special companion, Tom Jenkins; six brothers, Charlie, Hubert, Walter, Jake, Bob, and Maynard Main; two sisters, Blanche Mahala and Elnore Garland; and two nieces.

Settie enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. She was a member of Crandull Church of Christ in Shady Valley, TN.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Fenner and her husband, Richard, of Elizabethton, TN; a granddaughter, Jennifer Godsey and her fiance, Michael Reesman, of Butler, TN; a brother, Jack Main and his wife, Mary, of Shady Valley, TN; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Judy Watson, Pat Main, Eula Sluder and all the beauty shop gang.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Crandull Church of Christ in Shady Valley, TN. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm Sunday at the church with Mr. John Maltais, minister officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Billy Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Earl Jenkins, Paul Morrison, Glenn Miller, John Hurley, Don O'Bryan, Bill Roberts, and McGetty Greer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leonard Lewis, John Grindstaff, Stan Shoun, and Carroll Jenkins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Hermitage Health Care for all the wonderful care they gave to Settie. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 Highway 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com . Mrs. Garland and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.