Mrs. Henrietta Johnson Walters

Mrs. Walters was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Henry & Sarah Etta Arrowood Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David H. Walters.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Mrs. Walters retired from Moody Dunbar Pepper Plant.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Walters Street (Dwight Street) Elizabethton; a son, David “Buck” Walters (Teresa) Chuckey; three brothers, Bill Johnson, Bowmantown, Tommy Johnson, Jonesborough and Bobby Johnson, Limestone; two sisters, Susie Finkle, Jonesborough and Sandra Johnson, Chuckey; grandchildren, Brandon Walters, Landon Lane, April Silvers and Chad Street; great-grandchildren, Caitlynn Bales, Brooklyn Walters, Shiloh Silvers, Landrie Silvers and Karson Street; sister-in-law, Peggy Anderson, Limestone; special people, Sandy Jaynes and Carrie Bales; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, August 25, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Seviers Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Isbell, Greg Stanton, Randy Stanton, Don French, Evan Bales and Wayne Valentine, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the Walters family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821