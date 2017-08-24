Mr. C.L. Wilhoit

Mr. Wilhoit was born in New Castle, Indiana and the son of the late Charles L. & Lillie Evelyn Thompson Wilhoit. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Moncier and Dulcie Waddle, and special friend, Dan Kade.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Mr. Wilhoit was a United States Army Veteran and a retired Truck Driver for ETWNC Trucking Co. He was an avid member of Washington College Ruritan.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Faye Tweed Wilhoit, Limestone; two sons, Jeff Wilhoit, Jonesborough and Eddie Wilhoit, Kingsport; one daughter, Pam Wilhoit, Limestone; brother, Ronald Wilhoit, Florida; grandchildren, Racheal Wilhoit, Tiffany Matthews (Daniel), Morgan Lester (Shane), Allison Rhea (Billy) and Braydon Wilhoit; great-grandchildren, Tristan Matthews, Nehemiah Gardner, Cade Lester, Annie Kate Rhea, Noah Gardner, Billy Rhea and Rigby Matthews; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service and other times at the home of Jeff Wilhoit 111 Jackson Lane Jonesborough.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Herman Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Toby Waddle, Robbie Waddle, Braydon Wilhoit, Tristan Matthews, Daniel Matthews and Shane Lester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund 1916 Hwy. 81 S. Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659.

