JOHNSON CITY - John Fletcher Birchette III, 72, Johnson City, Tennessee, slipped peacefully from his earthly vessel into the arms of his Heavenly Father at his residence following a valiant struggle with a lengthy illness on the morning of Monday, August 21, 2017 as his beloved wife and son kept vigil by his side.

He was born May 24, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Rev. John F. Birchette Jr. and Bessie Hurt Birchette and moved with his parents to Johnson City where he entered second grade at Dunbar Elementary School and his father became the pastor of Thankful Baptist Church.

Fletcher, as he was affectionately known, was a proud alumnus of Langston High School class of 1962. He continued his education at two institutions of higher learning, his father’s alma mater, Morehouse College, Atlanta Georgia and his mother’s alma mater, East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee.

He embraced his patriotic call to duty by serving in the Army National Guard.

On August 28, 1965 he married Sarah Ann Avery whom he devotedly shared a union of almost 52 years.

Fletcher was an employee of Veterans Administration, Mountain Home, Tennessee from which he retired after thirty plus years where he was known as a “gentle giant with a firm handshake, kind heart, and reassuring bright smile".

He served as President and Funeral Director of Birchette Mortuary Incorporated, Johnson City, Tennessee for over thirty years where he honored his late father’s motto “we are a service to the community; therefore, we will always do unto others as we would have them do unto us” as central to the business. He was a trusted confidant and always provided assistance whether it was spiritual, financial, sustenance or other which eased many people’s burdens.

Fletcher was a long time member of Thankful Baptist Church where he served the congregation as a Deacon and was a member of the Men’s Choir and he was lovingly referred to as the “hummer”. He embraced his faith and demonstrated his servitude through humility toward those whom he met and it was his compassion that led those who knew him to describe him as being “a friend to all.” One of his favorite passages of scripture was Psalm 27:5 “For in the day of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me, he shall set me upon a rock”. It gave him courage and fortitude to not only face challenges in his life, but offer it as encouragement to others who faced obstacles whether it was health issues, bereavement, wavering faith, or decisions. He was especially concerned with youth choosing positive paths to education and gainful employment as well their needs being met. Always a gentleman he extended his concern to the elderly to ensure that they were cared for with dignity even it meant he was the source of the funds which was always done anonymously.

It was his integrity and commitment to serve others that enabled him to willingly belong to organizations and clubs, serve on numerous civic committees, and Boards of Directors to include Johnson City Power Board, Johnson City Senior Citizens Center, Langston Heritage Group, Washington County-Johnson City NAACP, and Pro-To Club, Inc. He did not like accolades and always preferred to not be in the limelight; however, on October 21, 2006, the City of Johnson City recognized him by naming a day in his honor.

In later years until Fletcher’s health ceased to allow him the freedom to do so, he enjoyed weekly lunches and annual dinners with his “May birthday buddies” which included John Russaw, James Whiteside, Ralph Davis, and William Coleman. His friends from the funeral home industry were many, but Preston McKee of Morris Baker Funeral Home, Johnson City, and Richard A. Clark of R.A. Clark Funeral Home, Bristol, Virginia were considered “special”.

Fletcher is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann Birchette (of the home); his son, John F. Birchette IV Johnson City, TN ; 3 nieces, Michelle Duncan(Chris), April Deck(Chris), and Shaunice Vaughan; 1 nephew, Mose White, Johnson City, TN; 5 great- nieces, Nya Lee Deck, Faith Michelle Deck, Mary Katherine Deck, Lawton, OK; Skylar White and Allana French, Johnson City, TN; 8 great-nephews, Caleb Keith Duncan, Noah Christopher Duncan, Lucas Charles Duncan, Ayden White, Landon White, JaMichael Vaughan, Johnson City, TN., James Deck, Michael Joseph Deck, Lawton, OK; 1 sister-in-law, Estelle Vaughan; 1 brother-in-law, Michael Vaughan, Topeka, KS; cousins, Muriel Birchette, Atlanta, GA; Mark Birchette, Brooklyn, NY; G. Craig Birchette, Dallas, TX; Samuel Pierce, Boston, MA; Chase Birchette, Windsor, CT; Gail Goines, James Scott, Eugene Russaw(Christie), Kendall Goines, and Scotty Goines (Erin), James Scott Jr. and Anna Scott Johnson City, TN; Special “Brothers”, Rev. Vincent M. Dial and Angelo B. Newman; Extended Family and Friends too numerous to mention and the staff of Birchette Mortuary, Incorporated who know that “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die”.

The family would like to thank our caregiving angels Chasity Scalf and Shamra Killin for the superior love and care they provided until the last hours of his life. Gentiva Physical Therapy, Mountain States Hospice, Dr. Kevin Sweet and Dr. Nathaniel Whaley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 26, 2017 at Thankful Baptist Church in Jonson City. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am-1:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City.

