Scotty Gene Kilgore

Scotty was born on August 21, 1973 in Johnson City TN. He is the son of the late Ronnie Gene and Betty Jean Johnson Kilgore of Johnson City/Limestone.

Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by 2 bothers Stevie Joe and Ben Thomas Kilgore and one nephew Steven Russell Thompson.

He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law Ronnie Allen and Sara Kilgore of Limestone, one sister Patricia (Patti) Thompson of Fort Myers Florida, one niece Tara Kilgore of Limestone and 2 nephews David Kilgore of Johnson City and Alexx Thompson of Florida.

He is also survived by one very special friend William Rhodes of Nashville and several aunts uncles and cousins.

There will be no formal visitation for Mr. Kilgore and Good Samaritan Funeral and Cremation Services of Smyrna TN are in charge of final arrangements.

Ronnie, Sara and Patti would like to thank everyone for all the phone calls, texts and words of sympathy during this time of sorrow.