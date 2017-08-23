Vincent Williams was a native and life-long resident of Johnson City, Tn. He was born September 10, 1927 to James Montague Williams, (Deceased) and Mary Elizabeth Johnson Williams, (Deceased).

The day after graduating from Science Hill High School (1945) he signed to serve in the U.S, Navy, V-5 Program.

He retired from Swift & Co. after 34 years as a wholesale meat salesman.

Mr. Williams was a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN.

He was a Life Member and a Past Exalted Ruler of Johnson City Elks Lodge No. 825, a Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, a Past State President of the Tennessee Elks Association and was inducted into Tennessee Elks Association "Hall of Fame" in 1993.

He was an Honorary Life member and Past Master of Johnson City Lodge No. 486, F. & A. M.; He served as Lodge Treasurer for 14 years. He was a member of Johnson City York Rite Bodies. He was a member of Jericho Shrine Temple, where he served as Washington County Shrine Hospital Chairman for 9 years. He was formerly a member of Northeast Tennessee York Rite College No. 153 and a 32nd. Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his previous wives, Edna Mae H. Walker Williams, 8 years and Evelyn Austin Johnson Williams 41 years and one sister, Virginia Evelyn Williams.

Survivors include one sister, Marian W. Franklin Simpson of Yorktown, Va., one niece, Jeanne F. Hampel and her family of Bristow, Va. and one nephew, Jimmy R. Franklin and his family of Leesburg, Va. and several cousins.

The family of Robert Vincent “Vince” Williams will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Friday, August 25, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Brandon Broyles officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Johnson City Lodge No. 486 F. &A.M. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

