Robert “Bobby” Hatcher

Robert, known to friends as “Bobby”, was a native of Unicoi County and a son to the late Robert and Ethel Hatcher. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Bobby worked most of his life as an engineer at CSX until his retirement. He had a deep love for his family and friends and a great passion for most all sports events.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by: His children: Jennifer Beaulieu and husband, Isaiah of Charlotte, NC; Robert D. Hatcher and wife, Mallorie of Johnson City, TN; His four Grandchildren: Londyn and Nolan Hatcher, Madison and Colton Beaulieu. Robert will also be forever remembered by several extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held Friday, August 25, 2017, at 3:00 PM, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Estel Williams will officiate. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 2:50 PM on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Unique, PO Box 639, Forest Park, IL 60130 or rarechromo.org, a charity close to Robert’s heart..

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Unique, PO Box 639, Forest Park, IL 60130 or rarechromo.org, a charity close to Robert's heart.