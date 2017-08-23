logo

Robert “Bobby” Hatcher

• Today at 3:54 PM

UNICOI - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert W. Hatcher, Jr. announce his passing on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the age of 66.

Robert, known to friends as “Bobby”, was a native of Unicoi County and a son to the late Robert and Ethel Hatcher. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Bobby worked most of his life as an engineer at CSX until his retirement. He had a deep love for his family and friends and a great passion for most all sports events.

Robert will be lovingly remembered by: His children: Jennifer Beaulieu and husband, Isaiah of Charlotte, NC; Robert D. Hatcher and wife, Mallorie of Johnson City, TN; His four Grandchildren: Londyn and Nolan Hatcher, Madison and Colton Beaulieu. Robert will also be forever remembered by several extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held Friday, August 25, 2017, at 3:00 PM, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Estel Williams will officiate. Those who wish to attend will meet at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 2:50 PM on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Unique, PO Box 639, Forest Park, IL 60130 or rarechromo.org, a charity close to Robert’s heart..

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net  or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin .