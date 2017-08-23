GRAY - Grace Bacon Fitzgerald, 92, of Gray passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Kingsport and a daughter of the late Argil Eugene Bacon and Lottie Shipley Bacon. Mrs. Fitzgerald worked as an LPN at Johnson City Pediatrics, Asbury Center and Johnson City Eye Hospital. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of Gray.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Fitzgerald in 1990; a sister, Imogene Chatman and a brother, Ray Bacon. Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte (Jane) Presnell Davison; her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles (Pea-Nut) and Martha Fitzgerald and Steve and Debbie Fitzgerald; seven grandchildren, Joel Presnell and wife, Katrina, Laura Sibbitt, John Fitzgerald, Ben Fitzgerald, Lucais Fitzgerald, Matthew Fitzgerald and Leslie Fitzgerald; eight great grandchildren, Krista and Dwight Presnell, Noah and Sarah Sibbitt, Charlie, Andee, Victoria and Liam Fitzgerald; her sister-in-law, Edna Bacon; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Fitzgerald will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray with Pastor Sherrel Nave, Rev. Lenny Smith and Greg Rose officiating. Graveside services will follow in the East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Chelsey and Vanessa for the wonderful care they provided. Also to her church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.

