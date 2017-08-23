A native of Erwin, he was a son of the late Worely and Nellie (Bailey) Harris. Doug was a 3 year veteran of the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. He was an employee of the Unicoi County Highway Department for 40 years. Doug was a well-loved family man who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, spending time with his family, bowling, chopping wood and gardening. In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bob” Harris.

Doug Harris has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife: Patty Harris, of Unicoi, Daughters: Amy Buchanan and husband Mitchell, of Erwin; Angela Blair and husband Matt, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Adam Buchanan and wife Crystal, of Erwin; Haley Buchanan, of Erwin; Great-Grandchildren: Owen Buchanan; Marceline Bowman; Brother: David Harris and wife Carolyn, of Erwin; Special friend and niece: Jerry Duncan and wife Charlotte, of Erwin; Special nieces and nephews: Joey Duncan, wife Jessica and children Tristan and Morgan; Terry Duncan, wife Jessica and son Blake; Christy Cross, husband David and children Jake and Dominic; Special sister-in-law: Juanita Casey, of Erwin; Special in-law: Gail Buchanan; Abby Buchanan; Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Jake, RN from Johnson City Medical Center, the Cardiac Care Unit, ICU Critical Care Unit and all assisting doctors and nursing staff.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Doug Harris in a funeral service to be held Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 2:00 PM, at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until service time on Thursday. A committal service will follow the 2:00 PM service in Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home for the 2:00 PM service on Thursday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Adam Buchanan, Jerry Duncan, Matt Blair, Joey Duncan and Terry Duncan. Honorary pallbearer will be Mitchell Buchanan.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, Suite 101, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Doug Harris through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.