Delmas I. “Doug” Dugger

He was a native of Old Butler in Johnson County and had resided in Washington County since 1959. He was the son of the late Daniel B. Dugger and Dessie McKinnis Dugger.

He attended Watauga Academy in Old Butler and graduated from Johnson County High School. He attended Berea College, Berea, KY, and graduated from East Tennessee State University with a BS Degree in Chemistry and received a MS in Physical Chemistry. He was employed as a Physical Chemist in the Physics Research Laboratory at Beaunit Corp. in Elizabethton for eight years, and retired from Tennessee Eastman Chemical Co. as a Senior Development Chemist after 28 years of service with the company.

He was an active member of North Johnson City Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and in several leadership capacities, such as Supt. Of Sunday School, Board of Directors, Personnel Committee, By-Laws Committee and others. He enjoyed working on his lawn and was an avid gardener for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army in the Counter Intelligence. He was a member of the American Chemical Society since 1963. He was on the steering committee at Tri City Technical School to develop a chemistry curriculum, and later taught Analytical Chemistry during the early stages of the program.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 58 years, Wanda Blevins Dugger; one sister, Jacqueline Taylor, of Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Jackson.

The family of Delmas Dugger will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Rick Powell and Rev. Ed Scarborough officiating. Pallbearers include: Raymond Blevins II, Robert Blevins, Daniel Jackson, David Jackson, Bill Taylor and Michael Owens. Honorary pallbearers include: Paul Blevins, Fred Duncan, Tom Palmer, Verlon Henson, Hubert Hicks, Albert Spaller, Dr. Harold Alison, Dr. Michael Grosserode, Dr. H. Jack Williams and Dr. W. Turney Williams. The committal service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park immediately following the funeral.

