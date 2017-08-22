Sonia M. McKinney

A native of Dawes, WV, she was a daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. C.R. Cain of St. Albans, West Virginia. Mrs. McKinney loved the Lord. She was a member of First Christian Church and the Mr. & Mrs. Sunday School class. Mrs. McKinney loved making a home for her husband, whom she affectionately called “Mr. Honey.” She loved her Sunday School class and enjoyed cooking and baking for all of her friends. Her and her husband enjoyed visiting Aunt B’s in Elizabethton for breakfast and visiting with friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McKinney was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Thomas, Ruth Adkins and Lucille Kingrey.

She is survived by her husband, Ed McKinney, Johnson City; one brother, Robert Cain, Jennison, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Ruth McGregor and husband Tom, Cincinnati, OH; nephews, Charles Castle and wife Martha, Harry Castle, Ray Graff and wife Lisa; Nieces, Linda Graff, Carol Nutter and husband Jack, Leona Simmons and husband Ed, Jonalene Guitwein and husband Ted, Theresa Hergert and husband Glen; grand nephew, Nick Graff; grand niece, Lena Phillips Graff; cousins, Larry and Mary Hurt; also our extended family, Dr. Forest Lang , wife Carol, their family, and Fred Huskens and his wife Gerry.

The memorial service for Mrs. McKinney will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 25, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Dr. Eugene Wigginton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Christian Camp, 512 Cross Cir. Unicoi, TN 37692, or to Milligan College, P.O Box 500 Milligan College, TN 37682

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McKinney family. (423) 928-6111.