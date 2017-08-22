Penelope Galloway Wolfe

Penelope was born in Johnson City to the late Ralph Nathan and Rhea Burleson Galloway.

Penelope was a Speech Pathologist, principal at Morrison School in Bristol and taught in Washington County and Greene County. She was very active in her church at Westminster Presbyterian when she was younger.

She loved to travel with her husband, spend time with her grandkids and talk on the phone.

Survivors include: her husband of 51 years, Preston Wolfe; two children, Preston “Pres” D. Wolfe and Carolyn Wolfe Pridemore and her husband Steve; three grandchildren, Haley A. Huddleston, Nathan R. Huddleston and Daniel A. Wolfe; and several very special first cousins.

The family of Penelope Wolfe will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 2 PM with Dr. Jim Richter officiating. Pallbearers include: Pres Wolfe, Nathan Huddleston, Daniel Wolfe, Steve Pridemore, Warren Huddleston and Austin Justiss. A committal service will follow immediately after the funeral at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals Tennessee, Polio Heroes of Tennessee, 750 Old Hickory Blvd, Building #2, Suite #260, Brentwood, TN 37027.

