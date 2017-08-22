Paul Mosca

He was a native of Baltimore, MD and son of the late Raphael and Mary Howard Mosca.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Paul was a fifty five year member of the PGA of America. He served as a head golf professional and teacher.

Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his loving wife of forty one years, Jean Mosca, his sister, Theresa Weber and her husband Bernie, his brother, Ray Mosca, several nieces and nephews, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donnie and Carolyn Helton, Bryant and Harriet Helton, Robert Hilton, and Ann Hilton.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 1:00 pm until a Memorial Service to honor Pauls’ Life at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Paul’s brother-in-law, Chaplain Bernie Weber officiating.

Paul’s family would like to offer a special thank you to all his family and many friends for their loving support.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Mosca family.