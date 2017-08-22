A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Hill Verran. He was a 1960 graduate of Happy Valley High School. Mr. Verran retired from the Eastman Corporation. He attended Slagles United Methodist Church and First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marylin Verran; a daughter, Sharron Butler and three sisters, JoAnn Hambrick, Brenda Bishop and Kathleen Jenkins. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janis Jones Verran, of the home; three daughters, Micki Whitlock and husband Tracy, Unicoi, TN; Voni Robinson and husband Ricky, Asheville, NC and Stacy Townsend, Johnson City, TN; ten grandchildren, Cody Whitlock, Dillon Brown, Landon South, Garrett Brown, Austin Brown, Hunter Townsend, Brandi Worley, Chelsi Leach, Halee Verran and Carsen Whitlock; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Verran, Johnson City, TN and a sister, Charlotte Kilby, Johnson City, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Charles “Leon” Verran will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Mike Berry and Rev. Kinley Knight officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday prior to the service or at the residence, 1052 Smalling Road, Johnson City, TN or at 150 Joy Drive, Johnson City, TN at other times.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Butler, Taft Hill and Tony Bowers. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. on Thursday for the graveside service.

Online condolence may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Verran family. Office: (423) 543-5544