Mr. Allen E. English

He lived in Tennessee all his life until he moved to California to be near his sister, Linda, and her family in 2016. Allen passed away at the age of 84 on August 18, 2017 of complications from Parkinson’s Disease in Walnut Creek, California.

Allen graduated from Fall Branch High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He was a Laboratory Technician and worked for many years at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, and Mountain Home Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He served on the Board of Directors of Greater Easter Credit Union for many years.

Allen was a gentleman in every sense, who faithfully loved and served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Jonesborough and served in the choir for many years. He enjoyed gardening, interior decorating and entertaining. His parties were lively, fun and complete with great food.

He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Edward Crawford; his aunt and uncle, Ruth and Dave Gortney; a nephew, Dr. Allen Mays and his son Madison.

Allen is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Glenn Mays of Concord, California and their daughter and husband, Kelly and Dr. Bret Annoni, and children, Peyton and Eli; nephew Dr. Mark Crawford, his wife, Dana and children Caleb and Benjamin; niece Rachel Mays Roberts and husband, Ben, and their daughter Tabitha Kate Mays.

Allen was blessed with many friends who were attracted to his kind, easy and gentle manner. The croquet matches on his lawn were spirited, competitive and memorable affairs for family and friends of several generations.

Funeral services for Mr. English will be Saturday August 26, 2017, 1:00PM at First Baptist Church in Jonesborough, with Dr. James Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allen’s name to First Baptist Church, or to a charity of choice.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821