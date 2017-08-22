Kathryn “Ann” Frost Christopher

Ann was born on February 12, 1931 in Seattle, Washington to Reginald and Estelle Egbert Frost. She married John H. Christopher on June 12, 1953 at Church of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Seattle.

Ann was preceded in death by husband, John. Survivors include her daughters and spouses, Susan and Tim Roberts of Telford, Tennessee, and Barbara and Jim Monserud of Lafayette, Colorado; two grandchildren, Joshua Roberts and wife Brande of Burtchville, Michigan, and Charity Johnson of Minneapolis, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Hannah and Marcus Roberts, and Lucas and Tyler Johnson; brother Richard Jack Frost of Salem, Oregon; and nieces Angela Frost Watton and Jennifer Frost Conner.

Ann lived in Poughkeepsie, NY, from 1965-2016, and was an active member of Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and playing golf and bridge.

A special thanks to her nurses at Lakebridge Health Care Center who took great care of her since September 2016.

A memorial service will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, Tennessee, on August 26, at 2:00 pm.

Condolences may be sent to the Christopher family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821