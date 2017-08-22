J.G. Peterson

He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of service. J.G. was a loving father , grandfather, great grandfather and brother.

He is survived by one son, Jeff Crowe and wife Georgia Ann; one grandson, Dylan Crowe, both of Johnson City; one granddaughter, Ashley Hewitt, Tallahassee, FL; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Suzie Miller and husband Richard, Elizabethton and Carolyn Ball and husband Roy, Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Carrie Mosley Peterson and a brother Ralph Peterson.

The graveside committal service for Mr. Peterson will be conducted Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 1PM in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45PM on Thursday. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave, is serving the Peterson family.