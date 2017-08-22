He lived most of his life in Erwin and was a son of the late Sam and Oma Adkins Whitson. Mr. Whitson retired from the Unicoi County Gas Utility District where he was employed as the Service Manager. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-nine years, Eva Whitson; one son, Randall Keith Whitson; one daughter, Rhonda Sams and husband, Michael, all of Erwin; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate at the 2:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Guy Lee's nephew, Richard Aslanian. Pallbearers will be Maurice Robinson, Michael Whitson, Jesse Seaton, Dalmer Stout, Rick Seaton and Robbie Seaton. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Guy Lee Whitson to the Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

