Betty Frances Gregg Thomas

She was born July 29, 1931 in Watauga, TN a daughter of the late Harry and Georgia Malone Gregg, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was retired from Beecham. She was of the Christian faith and attended Fellowship Chapel. Mrs. Thomas was an avid bowler.

Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by husband, Irby Thomas; sisters, Sadie Suggs and Mary Pope; and brother, Harry P. Gregg Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Goldie Walker and Iva Lee Perry; several nieces and nephews; and family friend, George Kendall.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2017 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Broadmore Assisted Living, Doctors and Staff on 4 West Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Wellmont Hospice House for the care and compassion during Mrs. Thomas’ illness. Also a special thank you to Shirley Snyder, Mrs. Thomas’ caregiver. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.