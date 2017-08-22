Barbara Ann McKaig Edwards

Barbara was born Barbara Ann McKaig on 05/15/1943 in Tryon, NC to James B and Kate Ross McKaig. She was the youngest of a large family. Barbara attended Berea College and earned her BS in Nursing in 1966. She worked at area hospitals and provided health care to Sullivan and Washington County Tn residents for many years.

Barbara enjoyed reading, crafts, local history and nature and was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She always put others before herself. She honored those that strived to manage her physical pains by making small donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers (James, Bill, Lloyd, Floyd) and three sisters (Edna Roach Morrow, Katherine Garrett and Thelma Jean McKaig).

She is survived by her husband Glenn, children Emily Edwards Goodrich (Britt) of McAdenville, NC and Martin Edwards (Jennifer) of Asheville and grandkids Beau Goodrich, Oliver Edwards and Violet Edwards. Surviving siblings are Fred McKaig (Edith) of Raleigh and Franklin McKaig (Sadie) of Tryon along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

After a long series of health complications, Barbara’s wishes were for cremation and a simple, happy celebration of her years on earth and her awakening to eternal life. A gathering for family and friends will be at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tn on August 25th from 5:00 until 7:00 pm with a service at 7:00 with Pastor Robert Burlingham officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Edwards family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

